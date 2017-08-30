Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who demanded to be locked up after crashing his car got his wish when a district judge jailed him for more than two months.

Police were called after Mark Novakovic crashed into a metal barrier on the Queensgate stretch of Huddersfield ring road on July 22.

When officers attended the 34-year-old told them: “It’s my fault, I’ve been drinking and crashed my car.

“I’m an idiot – lock me up.”

Novakovic was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and became abusive at Huddersfield police station as he demanded to be taken straight through into custody and shouted and swore at the officers.

Prosecutor Bill Astin explained to Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that it took six officers to escort him into the custody suite as Novakovic threatened to assault them.

Mr Astin said: “When asked to provide two breath samples, he said: ‘Nope, I want my solicitor’.

“When asked which one he said: ‘I want a P***i one who will get me off’.”

Fazaila Kauser, mitigating, said that her client alerted police to the accident in the first place and admitted that he was drunk.

She said: “He was in a T-shirt and shorts and waited 20 minutes for police to arrive.

“It was raining, he lost control of the car and had a collision when he went into the barrier.

“He was drenched and cold and accepts that his conduct at the police station was wholly inappropriate – he’s shocked at the way he acted.”

Novakovic, of Abington Street in Fartown, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath.

District Judge Michael Fanning told the self-employed gas engineer that he lost control of his car because he was very drunk and jailed him for 10 weeks.

The father-of-three was also banned from driving for three years.