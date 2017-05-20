Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunken 72-year-old man assaulted a paramedic called to help him after he was found lying on a main road.

Kevin Mitchell, of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, pleaded guilty to beating Liam Hunt on the evening of April 15 and of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecuting, Jill Seddon said the incident occurred at 5.30pm on Bradford Road, Batley.

She said: “Paramedics arrived to find him on the road. They tried to assist him. He was clearly drunk and somewhat obstructive.

Mr Hunt said: “He grabbed hold of me and tried to pull me towards him. Police were called. He was shouting slurred words. He said he had drunk quite a lot and didn’t really remember why he was there. He has previous convictions for similar matters.

“On April 21, a week later, he appeared at court failing to follow police instructions to leave an area which is still ongoing.”

Andrew Day, mitigating, said: “The long and short of it is that he can’t properly remember what happened. He does have a drink problem which is not going to be changed in the short term.

“He is at pains to point out that he didn’t punch anyone.”

Chairman of the bench, Andrew Eastell, imposed a curfew for four weeks and told him to pay an £85 surcharge.