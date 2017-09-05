Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man repeatedly swore at police and told them: “Arrest me - you’ll be doing me a favour.”

Inebriated Mark Stothard caught the attention of the officers as he sat near to the war memorial on Market Place in Huddersfield town centre.

Kirklees magistrates heard that it was 1.45am on August 6 and the town was heavily populated with revellers leaving bars and clubs.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “Officers on duty noticed the male sat by the war memorial.

“He shouted ‘Oi’ to get the officers’ attention and then shouted ‘f*** off’.

“The constables approached and asked what he’d said and he repeated the same language.”

When challenged about his continued outbursts, the 37-year-old called the officers “f*****g c***s.”

He told them: “Go on, arrest me - you’ll be doing me a favour.”

The officers obliged and arrested Stothard, of Grattan Road in Bradford.

As he was escorted through the town centre he continued to swear at police and as he arrived at Castlegate Police Station, he told the custody sargent: “All I did was tell them to f*** off.”

Nazzish Shabir, mitigating, explained that he had drunk a considerable amount during a night out with friends and “let alcohol do the talking.”

Stothard pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and magistrates ordered a probation report before sentencing him.