A drunken mum who left her two young children home alone to go buy more alcohol escaped going to prison.

The 34-year-old mum-of-two is from the Huddersfield area but can’t be named for legal reasons.

At Kirklees Magistrates’ Court the mum pleaded guilty to a charge of abandoning two children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health on February 25.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said police officers had been called out late at night to a newsagents “regarding a drunken female.”

He said officers found she had left but discovered her in an alleyway and said she had “consumed too much alcohol.

“They spoke to her for 20 minutes. She agreed to be driven back by the officers to an address. Initially she refused to leave the police car. Eventually the door to her home was opened by her seven-year-old daughter who said mummy had gone out and was in with her brother who was 11-months-old at the time. No-one else was present.

“She told officers that she had not been gone long. Interviewed by officers she made inaccurate remarks regarding the father of the little girl being present.

“Ultimately she accepted that she had had some alcohol, had put the children to bed and went out in a taxi again. Ultimately, she accepts she was drunk but she is getting help from local agencies to assist with her alcohol difficulty. This is the third incident involving behaviour of this kind though the first time it has come to court. There were two cautions.”

In mitigation, Amarpal Singh, said: “The police officer was very concerned as he had been involved before.”

He said he was struck by her insistence that she watched the footage of her arrest, saying: “She was very tearful seeing herself in a drunken state. She was very remorseful.”

Mr Singh said she had got involved with the OnTrack and Basement projects which help people cut back on their drinking and she had produced negative results when given random blood and urine tests.

Magistrates sentenced her to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

They also imposed a 15 days activity requirement with an alcohol programme. In addition she has to pay £200 in costs from her benefits at £5 per week.