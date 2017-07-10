Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk woman hurt a police officer in the groin as he tried to take her wine bottle away from her.

The officer had been called to Rachel Butterworth’s flat in Heckmondwike after she was witnessed throwing her neighbour’s plant pot around.

The 37-year-old initially denied the attack but the whole incident was captured via body cameras worn at the scene by officers.

Butterworth pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Andy Wills explained that there were some ongoing issues with Butterworth and her neighbour at the same flat complex in Moorfield Avenue.

She made eye contact with him as she walked across the garden towards her home and she later came outside and confronted him.

Butterworth picked up a plant pot and threw it the patio area, repeating this twice before it broke.

Mr Wills said: “This was witnessed by the landlord of the complex and police were called.

“The defendant walked into the kitchen area and the officer followed to see why she was going in there.

“She picked up a bottle of wine and, worried that this may be used as a weapon, he grabbed the bottle away from her.

“The defendant didn’t want to be arrested and there was a struggle as the officer tried to put the handcuffs on her.

“She lunged towards the officer and made contact with the groin area, causing him to suffer some immediate discomfort and pain.”

Butterworth admitted that she had issues with drugs and alcohol and was drunk at the time of the incident on June 12.

She accepted that she threw the plant pot due to an issue with her neighbour.

Butterworth, who had previous convictions for assaulting police, claimed that she felt police overexerted their power and that she found them intimidating.

Mr Wills added: “She denied the assault initially but body worn cameras showed the offence in full and that the officers were lawfully effecting an arrest.”

Magistrates sentenced Butterworth to six months of drug rehabilitation and 20 days of rehabilitation activities as part of a community order.

She must pay £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £10 compensation for the damaged plant pot.