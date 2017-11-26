Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man was aggressive towards hospital staff as they tried to treat him.

Police were called to the A&E department at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary due to Robert Mellor’s behaviour.

They arrived shortly before 6pm on November 5 and were directed towards a cubicle where the 57-year-old was being supervised by security officers.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “Police formed the impression that he was drunk.

“He was aggressive and confrontational towards them, swearing at them.

“This was all taking place within the sight of other members of the public who were being treated or waiting with relatives.”

Mellor, of Coppice Drive in Netherton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Magistrates were told that he was previously convicted of assaulting a paramedic and given a conditional discharge.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe explained that he suffers from mental health difficulties and was previously sectioned.

She said on the day of the incident an ambulance was called after he drunk a bottle of wine and said he was going to harm himself.

Mrs Sharpe said: “Whilst at the hospital he felt that nobody was listening to him.

“He accepts that he behaved in the manner described and was swearing at the officers within the confines of an A&E department.”

Magistrates fined Mellor £120 and ordered him to pay £30 victim surcharge.