A drunk teenager headbutted a shop window – then urged police to arrest her.

Police were called to New Street in Huddersfield town centre to deal with the intoxicated 17-year-old in the early hours of August 5.

The teenager was laid on the ground, screaming and shouting as the officers approached her.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “She was heavily under the influence and they tried to calm her.

“But she screamed and swore at them, telling them to leave her alone.

“Then she headbutted a nearby shop window and told the officers that she wanted to be locked up.”

The girl from the Bradley area pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, told Kirklees magistrates that had she been an adult she would have been issued with a fixed penalty but there was no such disposal for a youth.

She said: “On the evening in question she was approached by the officers in question who were not in uniform and touching her.

“She was anxious and responded in that respect – she recognises that alcohol had been consumed to excess.”

Magistrates gave her a six-month conditional discharge.

She still has to pay £85 court costs and £15 victim surcharge.