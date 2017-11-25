Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk teenager spat at a police officer and punched him in the face as he tried to help her.

Police were called to The Shambles in Huddersfield town centre at 10.30pm on November 4, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Members of the public had contacted them in concern over Carrie-Anne Webster’s wellbeing as she appeared to be having a seizure.

An ambulance was called and the 18-year-old lashed out with her arms as she swore and spat out.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “She was causing a disturbance to other members of the public and the officers had to hold her head to stop her from injuring herself.

“Then she lashed out and punched a PC in the face and spat at him.”

Her aggressive behaviour continued as the ambulance arrived and took her to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

There she kept swearing and lashing out and, following her treatment, Webster was released to police custody.

The teenager, of Neale Road in Lockwood, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public and assaulting a police constable acting in the execution of his duty.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, told magistrates that his client’s appearance was probably down to her drunken state and she had no recollection of what happened.

He described Webster as a borderline alcoholic due to difficulties in her life which she had not properly dealt with.

Mr Blanchard added: “She’s not hanging round with a very good crowd when she goes out and they led her into this situation.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing so that a probation report on Webster could be prepared.