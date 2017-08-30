Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been ordered to pay compensation after damaging two of her neighbour’s cars while drunk.

Chantelle Grant pleaded guilty to criminal damage when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

She caused damage to a white Mercedes and black Nissan Qashqai parked on Main Avenue, Cowlersley , on July 22.

A witness saw the 28-year-old’s drunken antics in the street and called police.

Her solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained that her problems began a year ago when she split from her long-term partner.

He said: “My client started to binge drink and this has been ongoing since the split.

“Social services became involved and she does rise and fall with her drinking depending on whether she’s missing her daughter or not.

“She does need to clean up her act.”

Grant, also of Main Avenue, was told that her drinking does need to be addressed.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order and told to pay £650 compensation for damage caused to the two vehicles.