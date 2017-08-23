Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been ordered to behave herself after police were called to break up a drunken row with her partner.

The officers were contacted by a neighbour complaining about noise at a house in Wakefield Road, Lepton, shortly before 9pm yesterday (Aug 22).

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “They attended at the behest of the neighbour who could hear banging and carrying on next door.

“The defendant Sophie Thorpe answered the door and it was immediately apparent to the officers that she and her partner were well in drink.”

The argument between the couple continued despite police trying to calm Thorpe down.

She refused to do so and struggled with the officers as they tried to place her in handcuffs.

Thorpe, of Park Gate in Skelmanthorpe, was kept in custody overnight following her arrest and admitted breaching the peace due to her behaviour.

She told magistrates: “I’m sorry, I was just drunk. I’m embarrassed and it won’t happen again.”

Magistrates bound the 25-year-old over to keep the peace for the next 12 months.

She will have to pay up to £200 if she fails to do so.