A drunk woman hurled racist abuse at a family including three children as they travelled on a bus.

Ita Geraldine Flaherty repeatedly called the shocked youngsters ‘P***s’ as she swigged from a bottle of cheap wine on the X63 First Bus service.

Their mother called police in anger when the driver told her that there was nothing he could do about the 52-year-old’s behaviour.

Flaherty’s solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained that her continued consumption of cheap booze like Lambrini made her mental health problems worse and caused her offending.

Flaherty was convicted of a charge of racially-aggravated harassment.

She had denied the offence but failed to show up for her trial and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the incident occurred on June 4 last year on the X63 bus from Bradford to Huddersfield.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “The victim and her three children aged between seven and 14, of mixed white Pakistani race, were travelling back to Huddersfield.

“Also on the bus was the defendant who was holding a bottle of wine in her hand and seemed in drink.

“The family moved away from her because she was moving around and muttering.

“She (Flaherty) then moved closer to the seat behind them and was heard saying ‘P***s’ more than once.”

The victim decided to have a word with the driver as she got off the bus.

As she walked downstairs with her children, Flaherty looked at them and said ‘P***i’ again.

Mr Bozman said: “The matter was reported to the driver who said that he couldn’t do anything about it.

“The victim was angry and phoned police.

“She was clearly upset and said that Flaherty had no right to behave in this way – drunk or not.”

“Magistrates were told that the mum said that neither she nor her children had done anything provoke Flaherty or warrant her behaviour.

CCTV footage showed her abusing the family – despite her claims that she wasn’t even on the bus.

The court heard that Flaherty, of Aire Street in Brighouse, had a string of drink-related offences to her name.

These include being drunk and disorderly, racially-aggravated assault and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order banning her from drinking in public.

Mr Slawinski explained that she suffers from mental health problems made worse by her dependency on alcohol.

He said: “There are major problems in relation to her property, she’s paranoid of her property being damp.

“(This is) because the damp seeps into her body and into her mind and causes her to become ill.”

Magistrates sentenced Flaherty to five weeks in custody, suspended for a year.

She was told to pay the victim of her unprovoked abuse £150 compensation.