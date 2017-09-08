Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk woman kicked a driver’s car and then attacked him after he detained her for police.

Natalie Ingram was witnessed by the victim acting strangely while stood in the middle of the road with her dog near to Huddersfield town centre.

She shouted towards his BMW before kicking out at it as he tried to drive around her on Chapel Hill.

The 28-year-old, described in court as being emotionally unstable and possibly suffering from a personality disorder, claimed that she was frightened of cars coming too close to her.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday: “The victim had family members in the car, his wife, their 12-year-old daughter and 15-month-old baby.

“Ingram was stood in the middle of the road with a dog on a lead shouting towards the vehicle and he wasn’t sure why he was shouting at him.

“As the vehicle passed she kicked out at the car and, when he stopped further up the road to see if there was any damage, he saw a muddy footprint and small dent to the rear panel.”

Magistrates were told that the victim called police and followed Ingram towards the canal towpath running behind Huddersfield University.

Mr Wills said: “He decided to detain her and tackled her to the floor while waiting for police to arrive.

“Other members of the public on the canal path tried to help her but then helped him when he explained what happened.

“She was kicking and lashing out and launched her hand into his face, causing him immediate pain as he started to bleed.

“The defendant was still lashing out and caused scratches to his arms.”

When police arrived Ingram, of Robinson Street in Aspley, continued to shout abuse.

She kicked one of the officers in the chest and spat at him, the spittle landing on his forearm.

Ingram pleaded guilty to offences of criminal damage, assault, and assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

She admitted drinking heavily and that she couldn’t fully remember the incident.

She claimed that she had problems with noises and cars and gave the vehicle a “little kick” because she felt that it was travelling too close to her.

Ingram said she felt that she was later detained too aggressively.

Magistrates gave her a 12-month conditional discharge.

She was ordered to pay the driver £100 compensation and £60 to the hurt police officer.