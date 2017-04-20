Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunken man was caught on CCTV masturbating outside the Kingsgate Centre in Huddersfield town centre - before allegedly exposing himself at the police station.

Farsed Hemdade, 24, of no fixed abode was spotted with his hand down his trousers on CCTV on February 25.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene and he was arrested.

He was charged with outraging public decency and also exposing himself at Huddersfield Police Station.

Prosecutor Robert Campbell told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The Crown’s case is that he turned his attention to a female police officer and made it clear that his display was for her benefit.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two charges. After a trial which heard conflicting accounts of what happened at the police station from two officers Deputy District Judge David Purcell rejected the second accusation.

However, he did find Hemdade guilty of the first charge and sentenced him to 10 weeks’ imprisonment but because he has already served time in custody he was freed almost immediately.

He was also ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and pay a £115 victim surcharge from his benefits at £20 a fortnight. The court heard he had a previous conviction for outraging public decency dating back to 2016.