The owner of a Brighouse venue says he’s bringing the bright lights and big hair of roller discos back.

Jason Lambert, a dad-of-two from the town, opened Brighouse Roller Disco three years ago and says it’s been a local success.

Following the popularity of disco music in the 70s, the roller disco fad arrived in Great Britain in 1984 and many skating rinks popped up all over the nation.

Jason said: “Business was very quiet in the early days. No one really understood what we were doing but as time went on we found what we were good at.

“There had always been little rinks about in the 70s and 80s but [the fad] died a death. We have revived it.

“We get repeat customers now, especially for private parties,” the 47-year-old, who sources his traditional quad skates from the Skate Warehouse in Devon, added.

“You can’t even buy the roller boots around here, but now people are showing up with their own.”

Brighouse Roller Disco, which is on Upper Bonegate just off Bradford Road, mainly hosts private events for kids’ birthdays and hen parties.

But it also holds pay on the door adult-only, as well as family, roller discos.

The adult-only nights take place monthly, usually on the last Thursday of the month.

There’s a bar serving alcohol, and games, such as limbo and a skating version of musical chairs, to win Prosecco.

It’s next to the Ritz, a well-known dance and live music venue featuring Tamla, Motown, soul, funk, northern soul, rock, pop, rock ‘n’ roll and ballroom.

Jason is the first to admit that it can be difficult to pull in the numbers to subsidise these events.

“We run the adult night a little bit like a party. We get all ages, but mostly over 35s,” he said.

“But we never know what’s coming through the door.

“We did one in May and 40 people turned up. Sometimes we have to turn people away.

“But sometimes there will only be 15 people and, with five members of staff needed to work at the event, it’s not worth it.

“That also means we don’t know what age group is coming in. We like to cater the music to the customers so we’re armed with 70s throwbacks, 90s music for the younger ones and current hits as well.”

The dance floor can hold 50 people at a time and participants must skate in one direction, but there’s also a ‘free skate’ section in the middle for the more advanced.

Jason added: “Safety is an issue because it’s an extreme sport.

“I try to be as careful as possible so we make people sign a disclaimer if they are going to be drinking and skating.

“People that age think ‘I am really good at this’ - but they forget they have had several kids and put several stone on.”

On June 29, there were around 30 people there - from early 20s to late 40s.

Most people had came in groups but a couple looked like they had come along - something you could easily get away with because it’s too difficult to skate in a group anyway.

I went with a group of five friends, from Leeds and Brighouse, and most of us had never actually roller skated - only rollerbladed more than 10 years ago.

One found it really diffcult but Jason helped her learn how to stay on her feet. A couple of us took to it like fish to water, only falling over during limbo (which I won) and getting Jason to teach us more tricks.

By the end of the night everyone left with a smile on their faces - and two bottles of Prosecco in hand.