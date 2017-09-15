The video will start in 8 Cancel

Off-duty emergency service workers rushed to help after a motorcyclist was injured in a road collision.

The biker – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital after colliding with a Nissan 4x4 at the junction of Manchester Road and Varley Road in Slaithwaite on Friday morning.

An eyewitness said a nurse in a nearby car was first to attend to the man, who was riding a black Suzuki, before an off-duty paramedic and a firefighter, also helped out.

The motorist said: “Hats off to the nurse, off-duty paramedic and off-duty firefighter who helped at the scene.”

Police were called at 8.50am and helped control the traffic at the busy junction. The biker, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with suspected serious injuries.

The Nissan driver was unhurt in the accident.