This image has been released as police search for a man who attempted to sexually assault a schoolgirl in Huddersfield.

The 12-year-old is said to be terrified by her ordeal as she walked home in the Newsome area – and detectives hope the e-fit will lead to someone naming the attacker.

He struck in a wooded area between Priestley Grove and Mansion Gardens, pushing her to the ground.

She managed to run off and escape from the man and was not harmed in the attack.

Det Con Clare Kenworthy, of Kirklees District Police, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for this young girl who was walking home.

“Thankfully she managed to run away from the suspect unharmed, but has been left incredibly upset and shaken due to the incident.

“We are releasing this image in the hope that someone will recognise the man in the picture and will come forward with any information to assist with our ongoing investigation.”

The attack happened on Wednesday, May 24, at 8.20pm but details have only just been released by police.

The attacker is white, aged around 36, of medium build and 5ft 9ins tall. He has unwashed brown hair with sideburns.

He was wearing a dark grey or black loose-fitting top with three quarter length sleeves and a round neck.

He also wore dirty white jeans which were worn along with worn, brown leather, pointed shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference 13170235858.

