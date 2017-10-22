Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mystery of the strange rumbling noise which struck Huddersfield this week deepens - after an anonymous caller phoned the Examiner to say it came from the SKY!

Readers contacted us on Thursday to report a loud noise which shook the floor and rattled their ornaments, believing it to be an earthquake.

But the female caller, who would not give her name, said the deafening rumble could not have been an earthquake because it came from above.

Her account backs up evidence provided by the British Geological Survey, which says there was no record of a quake in Huddersfield at that time.

Yesterday (Saturday) the woman, who lives in Almondbury, said the ‘frightening’ noise took her by surprise while she was in her garden.

She said: “I could tell it wasn’t an earthquake because I’ve been in one before and the building was swaying so I know it wasn’t that.

“When it started it came from above in the sky. I couldn’t see anything because of the cloud.

It was a horrible sound, like a truck driving up and getting louder and louder, but there was no traffic about - it was unbearable.

“It went on for about a minute.

“It was frightening but I didn’t cover my ears because I wanted to know what was happening!”

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said such a noise coming from the sky could have a meteorological explanation - but it couldn’t account for ornaments rattling.

He said: “There was some heavy rain around It could have been deep convection along an occluded front which may have produced a microburst of cold dense air from about 28,000ft. This plummets to the ground and spreads out in a fan, producing a rumbling noise. It can whip up the trees and the temperature drops suddenly.

“But this wouldn’t rattle ornaments.

“I think it’s a mystery - we are still none the wiser.”

On Thursday, Sean Doyle said his wife Helen as well as two neighbours had felt an earth tremor. He said items had fallen onto the kitchen floor at a neighbour’s house.

“In our house it sounded like a loud washing machine,” he said. “Items of metal rattled and moved.”

Wife Helen said: “It shook my fireplace and all my ornaments were rattling.”

A British Geological Survey spokesman said: “I have scrutinised the signals from the nearest BGS seismograph sites and can inform you that there was no evidence of an earthquake.”

• Did you feel the earth move? Email editorial@examiner.co.uk or phone 01484 437712.