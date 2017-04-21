Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Edgerton woman is celebrating her 100th birthday today (Fri) on the same day that the Queen celebrates her 91st birthday.

Dorothy Crosland, whose son, Ben Crosland, is one of Huddersfield’s best-known lawyers and musicians, was born in Mirfield, one of three siblings.

The family moved to the Marsh area soon after her birth and incredibly she still has a strong memory of walking down Syringa Street, Marsh, with her mother aged three!

Her father, Jim, was a very talented cricketer and played for Kirkheaton and was a contemporary of England cricketers Wilfred Rhodes and George Hirst.

She married Ben in 1940 and spent the war years down in Surrey, a vivid and exciting memory to this day. She still recalls the sky being full of planes in what must have been D Day.

After the war, she returned to Huddersfield living in Quarmby and latterly in Edgerton for over 60 years. She gave birth to a son, James Benjamin, in 1951.

Astonishingly, she still lives independently just a few doors away from her son Ben.

He regularly takes her for lunch at The Croppers Arms, Marsh, and this lunchtime they celebrated her special birthday at the pub after opening her congratulatory telegram from the Queen.