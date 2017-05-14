Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Generous Huddersfield Town fans - including Educating Yorkshire star Mr Burton - have been helping those less fortunate attend today’s Championship play-off showdown with Sheffield Wednesday.

Town’s biggest game in 45 years kicks off at noon at the John Smith’s Stadium and a near sell-out crowd of 22,000-plus is expected.

The club issued a rallying cry for all supporters to turn out as Town embark on a three-match mission to win promotion to the Premier League.

Town face Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a two-legged semi-final and Town commercial director Sean Jarvis was determined to push the attendance well above this season’s impressive 20,334 average.

Town fans have dug deep to back the club and some have bought EXTRA tickets to enable those less fortunate to attend.

The shout-out to buy extra tickets was led by teacher Matthew Burton, who found fame on the Channel 4 TV reality show Educating Yorkshire, based on life at Thornhill High School in Dewsbury.

Mr Burton tweeted: “If anyone wants to be there but can’t afford for any reason, let Sean know and I’ll pay. Not having anyone miss this one.”

(Photo: Twitter)

Huddersfield businessman Andy Needham responded and said: “Great offer Matt. @SeanMJarvis I will cover 5 more if you get a few responses. Ta #htafc #utt.”

Others joined in too, even exiled fans living overseas.

Jimmythebulldog tweeted from New York: “Count me in as well - happy to help out two Town fans on hard times. Only rule is they have to make enough noise I can hear it in NYC.”

The Amazing Ciderman also chipped in from Chicago and Mr Burton tweeted later: “Amazing generosity from people offering to buy tickets. I’ve done my couple but I’ll speak to @SeanMJarvis about the other offers. #htafc.”