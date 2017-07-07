Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The school at the centre of the hit TV series Educating Yorkshire is STILL not good enough.

Thornhill Community Academy has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ in its second Ofsted report as an academy.

The education watchdog found that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities are being neglected at the Dewsbury school.

‘Requires improvement’ is just one grade above ‘inadequate’, which would have placed the academy into special measures.

It has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ in all the aspects of the report, which states: “Trustees and leaders do not make sure that additional funding to support pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities is used effectively.

“As a result, these pupils are not benefiting from the recent positive developments in the school as much as other pupils.”

The report states that these pupils are not making good enough progress in core subjects and that their attendance is poor. It also states that some teachers do not cater to their needs well enough to ensure that they are learning well.

It found that the quality of teaching at the 849-pupil school varies and that not all teachers follow the leaders’ effective approach to lesson planning.

(Image: Channel 4)

But the pupils, who are predominantly white British, Pakistani and Indian, were praised for their inclusive attitude.

The report states: “Pupils are polite and respectful of one another’s differences. They are developing into citizens with personal and social skills that are an asset to their community and country.”

It added: “Respect and tolerance is the cohesive thread that binds the school as one community.”

The pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development, as well as their mental and emotional needs, are well supported. The school has a student well-being service, including a life coach, and also a behavioural psychologist.

The inspectors also recognised the new headteacher Beverley Matthews’ ‘relentless vigour and drive’, saying she has brought a lot of positive changes to the school in the two years that she has worked there.

She said: “The report highlights areas we need to focus upon as part of the next stage of our journey. We have already started to address many of these focus areas, but it was too early for the inspection team to see the impact of these strategies.

“These will be approached with the same rigour and vigour as the previous improvement strategies which have had a significant and positive impact on the provision and outcomes for all students within the academy.”

Ten episodes of Channel 4’s ‘Educating Yorkshire’ ran in 2013 and 2014. The series became a TV hit, attracting over four million viewers and winning best documentary programme at the National Television Awards in 2014.