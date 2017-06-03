Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eight people who conspired to supply Class A drugs across West Yorkshire have today been jailed (Friday).

The six men and six women were charged following an investigation last year which saw thousands of pounds of drugs seized.

The group ran a drugs supply network known as the “C-Boy Line” where users could ring mobile numbers to order heroin or crack cocaine.

Officers launched an operation in April last year after police in Bradford received information that the group was linked to a series of incidents in Holmewood which were alleged to have involved threats and violence.

A large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine was also seized from an address in the Bierley area of the city. Scales and other drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

Liam Rayner, Dean Coleman and Frankie Coleman, all of Bradford, who were believed to be the leaders of the group, were jailed for more than 22 years combined. Rayner, 27, was jailed for nine years and seven months; Coleman, 27, received six years and nine months while Coleman, 21, was sentenced to seven years and four months.

Also jailed was John Boy West, 23, of Bradford, (five years and three months); Rebecca Nunney, 37, of Bradford, (three years and six months); Anne Marie Bird, 34, of Burnley, (two years and eight months); Billy Joe Irwin, 37, also of Burnley, (three years); and Dawn Cobb, 41, of Bradford, (two years and six months).

Georgia Lowther, 22, of Bierley, Bobbi Louise Russell, 19, and Georgia Sykes, 23, both of Bradford, all received two years suspended. Winston Berry, 36, of Wyke, is due to be sentenced next week.