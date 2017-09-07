Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A home is a sanctuary or at the very least, a roof over your head and better than sleeping on the streets.

Should you wish to hold onto your rented home it's best to keep in the landlord's good graces.

The quality of a landlord is as variable as the weather; some are sharks who have to be taken to court to make critical repairs while others are keen to keep their properties in tip top shape.

There are a minor things that will irritate any landlord, such as failing to open the windows and air the property allowing damp and mildew to build up - or failing to push a hoover around occasionally and sweep the dust and cobwebs off the shelf.

These eight things, however, will anger your landlord no end and in many cases, expedite your eviction.

1) Smoking

Smoking makes the furniture and soft furnishings stink. In extreme cases it discolours the decor too. If your landlord stipulates that you need to go outside for a fag there's a good reason for it.

2) Animals

Many tenancies forbid the keeping of animals, particularly dogs because they leave unpleasant smells and often damage the furniture and decor. You're probably OK with goldfish.

3) Changing the electricity or gas meter

Tenants who allow contractors to install a prepayment meter without the landlord's permission are likely to find themselves on the wrong end of an eviction notice. Per unit of electricity or gas a prepayment meter is more expensive than your standard credit meter. Landlords know a prepayment meter will put off prospective tenants.

4) Careless around fire safety

If a fire breaks out in your home the landlord's insurance will have to cover the cost. If the fire was caused by your carelessness you're not going to be on their Christmas card list.

5) Not washing the windows or maintaining gardens

Basic maintenance is often part of your contract and you're likely to fall foul if you're caught sat on your hands in a filthy flat with man-sized weeds in the garden.

6) Leaving rubbish and bulky items behind

Nothings brings down the tone of neighbourhood than large items of rubbish left in a garden. Your landlord doesn't want to pay to dispose of your broken TV or old tyres so hire a skip and you'll get a nice reference.

7) Noise

Making excessive amounts of noise - be it blaring music, a dog that won't shut up or loud arguments - will upset your neighbours who will in turn complain to the estate agent or landlord. Unscrupulous landlords couldn't care less as long as their peace isn't disturbed but others would rather avoid the headache of repeated complaint calls. Plus your neighbours have the right to peace and quiet.

A version of this article originally appeared in the Liverpool Echo.