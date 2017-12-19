Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters from Huddersfield, Rastrick , Dewsbury and Cleckheaton were called to assist their colleagues in Bradford to tackle a large mill fire.

The blaze at a four-storey mill on Rebecca Street, Bradford, involved half of the 50m by 75m building.

Six firefighters in breathing apparatus tackled the blaze and crews used five large jets and two aerial appliances.

In total approximately 80 West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters have been in attendance from stations across the brigade area since 3.38am.

The fire started in the basement of the mill which was being used to store tyres. It quickly spread through the building into the roof, but firefighters contained the blaze to one section of the building and in doing so saved a number of other commercial properties.

There was no-one inside the mill, which comprises of four storeys, and no-one has been injured.

Area Manager for Fire Safety Chris Kirby was on the scene throughout the early hours.

He said: “Fire crews have dealt effectively with the fire overnight and the incident has now been scaled down to three fire engines with firefighters remaining in attendance to ensure any pockets of fire are extinguished.”

“Fire investigation will be on scene today and working alongside our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police to determine the cause.”

Mr Kirby added: “The economic impact of a serious fire on businesses is significant and it is rare that a business re-opens following a serious fire.

“Sadly the section of the mill that has been heavily involved in fire is badly damaged but due to the swift actions of crews we have managed to save a large proportion of the building and reduce the detrimental economic impact this fire could have had.”

Crews were called at 3.38am and due to its size firefighters from stations around West Yorkshire were called. The mill is a mixed-use building.