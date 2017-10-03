Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman was airlifted to hospital after her car smashed head on into another vehicle.

The 78-year-old driver was travelling in a silver Nissan Pixo when it collided with a green Honda Civic near to the village of West Bretton, near Denby Dale, on Monday.

Emergency services, including fire crews, ambulance and West Yorkshire Police, were all called to the scene at the junction of Bretton Lane and Bramley Lane at around 5.50am.

The woman was taken by air ambulance to Sheffield Northern General Hospital, where she currently remains in a serious but stable condition.

The 25-year-old man who was driving the Honda was also taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary to be treated for his injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them via 101 quoting reference 13170456687.