Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bright sunlight has been blamed for causing an 81-year-old woman to veer off a main road in Honley and crash into the banking and a dry stone wall.

Huddersfield Fire Station watch commander Darren Armstrong said the accident happened at 9am on Friday at Long Lane when the woman’s Kia Picanto climbed the banking and rolled over on its side.

Mr Armstrong said: “Two fire engines as well as members of the police and ambulance service attended.

“We cut her out and handed her over to paramedics. She was suffering from some back pain as the collision aggravated a previous injury.

“The road which is a bus route had to be closed for 40-50 minutes.

“I know the bright sun was a problem as I immediately noticed it as we approached.”