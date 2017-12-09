Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is on the edge of a Met Office yellow warning for snow on Sunday and Kirklees Council has issued an update on what you need to know to stay safe and warm.

Emergency numbers (out of hours)

24 hour adverse weather line – 01484 414888

Kirklees will support anyone who is identified as at risk because of adverse weather conditions. If you can’t get to an urgent hospital appointment, and it can’t be postponed, ask the hospital to ring this number to ask for help.

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing – emergency repairs – 01484 414850

Keeping warm tips for older people

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Have plenty of hot drinks such as coffee, tea and hot water. You could keep a flask with a hot drink in it by your bed in case you feel cold at night.

Wear a few layers of thin clothing rather than one thick layer. Clothes made of wool, cotton or fleecy synthetic fibres are the warmest.

Keep moving to boost your circulation – you could avoid sitting for long periods of time by spacing out chores through the day, to alternate between rest and activity.

Close your curtains to keep heat in and look for gaps in doors and windows to block draughts and move furniture away from the radiators.

If you’re not very mobile, are 65 or over, or have a health condition, such as heart or lung disease, heat your home to at least 18°C (65°F).

If you’re worried about the cost of heating your home, you may be able to claim financial and practical health help.

Grants available include the Winter Fuel Payment and the Cold Weather Payment.

The Energy Saving Trust have advice on how to reduce your heating bills and make your home more energy efficient. You can find out more on their website or by calling 0300 123 1234 (9am-8pm Monday-Friday).

Helping vulnerable people

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Be a good neighbour this winter. Older people are particularly vulnerable during cold weather, especially when it snows.

If you live next door to someone elderly or not very mobile, be a good neighbour by checking on them regularly to make sure they have enough heating, food and medicine.