Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are in for more misery as another set of roadworks are announced for one of Huddersfield’s busiest commuter routes.

Manchester Road at Longroyd Bridge will be hit with roadworks from tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm as engineers begin work on emergency gas main repairs.

The work is to be carried out at the junction with St Thomas’ Road, a notoriously slow junction heading into Huddersfield town centre.

Four-way temporary traffic lights will be put in place while the work is carried out to repair a gas leak, which is currently being controlled and closely monitored by Northern Gas Networks.

The company say that teams will be working “around the clock” to complete the work as soon as possible.

Richard Streeting, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “The safety of the public and our engineers is our number one priority and in order for us to carry out this essential repair as quickly and safely as we can, it’s necessary to introduce these four-way lights.

“We will do all we can to carry out the work as quickly as possible and our teams will be working in shifts around the clock until the repair is complete.

“We’d like to thank the public for their continued patience during this time and apologise for any inconvenience customers may experience.”