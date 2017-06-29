Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pictures show the shocking extent of damage caused to two cars after they were in a smash.

Four people were involved in the collision, which involved a blue Mini Cooper and a white Seat Ibiza, at around 5.30pm yesterday at the junction of Lee Green, Old Bank Road and Kitson Hill Road in Mirfield.

Luckily, nobody was seriously injured.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called at 5.35pm following reports of a crash between two vehicles, both carrying two people.

The fire service and ambulances were called and the motorists were checked over at the scene but did not require urgent medical treatment.

Kirklees Council also sent contractors to deal with an oil spill in the road as a result of the crash.