Here’s your grassroots crime with everything from burglars getting stuck in a roof to a plant being stolen from a garden and smashed on a road

GOLCAR

A would-be burglar entered a shed on Ryefield Road by removing roof planks, but was not believed to have stolen anything. The incident occurred at 9pm on April 27.

GRANGE MOOR

At 6.30pm on April 29, one of the number plates was stolen from a Mazda 6 parked on Wakefield Road.

HOLMFIRTH

A Mitsubishi Warrior truck parked on Modd Lane was stolen at 10pm on April 27.

Two bogus window cleaners opened the back door of an unlocked house on Field Road before running away. The incident took place at 8.40pm on April 27.

Thieves entered a Ford Focus and stole loose change before somehow locking the car and making off. It happened at midnight on April 30 while it was parked on Lower Mill Lane.

Thieves entered and stole sweets from a BMW 118D parked in Holmebank Mews. The crime took place at 6pm on May 1.

The door lock and side window of caravan was damaged at 2.30am on May 2. It happened while the vehicle was parked in a driveway in Town End View, Wooldale.

HONLEY

Emergency services had to attend an ongoing crime after three men broke into a business on Huddersfield Road. One of the burglars climbed onto the roof and fell through it, while his accomplice tried to help and they both ended up stuck! The incident took place shortly before midnight on April 30.

Another roof was damaged when a person approached a derelict building on New Mill Road at midnight on May 2.

LONGWOOD

A person damaged the front bumper grill of a Vauxhall Astra on Leymoor Road before making off around 11pm on April 29.

A person broke a first floor bathroom window with a stone. The incident happened on Longwood Road in Paddock at 4.30pm on April 30.

MELTHAM

A person scratched a Chevrolet Kalos on Acre Lane before making off around 8.30am on May 1.

SKELMANTHORPE

A group of youths shouted at, swore at and intimidated occupants of a property causing harrassment, alarm and distress. It happened on Windmill Crescent at 6pm on April 27.

THURSTONLAND

At 5.15am on May 1, a plant was stolen from a plant pot from a front garden in Hollowgate and smashed on the road.