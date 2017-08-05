Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of competitors and visitors lapped up the sunshine at the 100th Emley Show on Saturday.

The good weather, which reached 16°C, meant wellies could have easily been left at home as equine and other animal enthusiasts flocked to Factory Farm.

The agricultural show is one of the region’s largest so clashing with the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival didn’t seem to affect attendance.

It began in 1893, but some shows were cancelled over the years due to war, outbreaks of disease and poor weather.

Show secretary Sue Britton said: “It’s been lovely. The sun was still shining at the end of the day.

“There’s been a good attendance - between 9,000-10,000 at an intial estimate.

“Everyone has enjoyed themselves and the organisers have worked really hard.”

The show, based beneath the TV mast at Emley Moor, included everything from a Knights of the Crusades display, a vintage tractor parade and lots of animal competitions, including a huge horse section with showjumping and showing.

And this year, Huddersfield Town’s promotion to the Premier League was celebrated with the SkyBet Championship Play-Off Trophy and Terry The Terrier there for selfies.

A giant cabbage won the fruit, flower and vegetable show and a black and white goat won the best animal in show.

As Sue said previously, the animals are the main attraction at the show. For me, the highlights were the displays from the Wise Owl Birds of Prey Rescue Centre and the Ferretworld roadshow - not animals you get to see every day.