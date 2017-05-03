Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young Huddersfield actor Alfie Clarke has raised more than £5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society with a sponsored swim.

Now the nine-year-old wants to train to become a dementia friend – after being at the centre of an emotional storyline on TV’s Emmerdale.

As Arthur, the on-screen son of Emmerdale vicar Ashley Thomas, Alfie watched his father slowly succumb to Alzheimer’s disease.

The experience prompted Alfie to organise a sponsored swim in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society – and co-star John Middleton, who played Ashley, was poolside at Huddersfield Leisure Centre to cheer him on.

Alfie’s mum Fiona Clarke said: “He managed to do 46 lengths, which was six more than his target. He has raised over £5,100 and the money is still coming in. The swim took him about an hour. He was a bit tired and hungry afterwards, so we went to PAX Burger in Lindley for a treat!”

Fiona said Alfie now wanted to train as a dementia friend. “We are looking into that at the moment,” she said. “He has filming this month and school as well, so he hopes to do that in June or July. He is quite passionate about it. He wants to help people with dementia and their families.”

Alfie continues to enjoy being part of the programme. “Every time he’s in the studio, he regards it as a treat,” said Fiona. “It’s not work to him, it’s fun.”