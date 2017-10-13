Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This was the last sight of a Monarch plane in West Yorkshire.

The Monarch plane was captured by photographer Andrew Easby leaving Leeds Bradford Airport at 1.40pm today but it’s unclear where it was heading.

According to a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority some of Monarch’s fleet will have been leased to the company so will be going back to their owners.

Aircraft owned by Monarch are thought to be going into storage until they are sold.

Leeds Bradford spokesman Phil Foster confirmed: “This is the last Monarch plane to leave Leeds Bradford and it was empty.”

Meanwhile, Labour has written to EU trade commissioners calling for an investigation into “potential illegal dumping and anti-competitive behaviour” by Boeing in relation to Monarch’s collapse.

Reports in the Financial Times suggested Boeing had pumped more than £100m into Monarch, which collapsed last week.

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner told MPs he had written to the European Union asking for an investigation, as he criticised the Government’s failure to look into it.

Speaking at International Trade questions, he said: “Recent reports suggest that Boeing provided Monarch Airlines with 45 Boeing 737 MAX jets at cut-price and that Boeing used a complex sale and leaseback deal to provide Monarch with more than £100m of cash against a paper profit.”

Addressing International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, Mr Gardiner added: “Given his earlier commitment to trade defence remedies, why has he left it to me to write to the EU commissioners to ask that they investigate this as a matter of potential illegal dumping and anti-competitive behaviour?”

In reply, International Trade Minister Greg Hands said: “I’m happy to look at the precise nature of his allegation.

“But I have to say the Government’s response on Monarch has been exemplary.

“We have devoted an incredible amount of resources to getting tens of thousands of stranded British subjects abroad back to this country, a process led by the Department for Transport in an incredibly good way.”