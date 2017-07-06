Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex shop on main Huddersfield road has closed for good after struggling to compete with online businesses.

The Private Shop has been a feature at 70 Bradford Road for many years but the owner, Darker Enterprises, has now closed the store.

A company spokesman for Darker Enterprises, which has around 70 other stores, said there were no plans to re-open another shop in Huddersfield.

He said it was “all rather sad” that the Huddersfield shop had closed although he said some “will be glad to see the back of it.”

He said the decision to close was probably due to falling sales due to customers “buying stuff on the net.”

It is understood that two people have lost their jobs.

The sex shop closed following the sale of the building by agent Heaney Micklethwaite which had placed a price tag of £85,000 on the terraced property.

It was advertised as Grade II listed with a ground floor, first floor, basement, a garden at the back and a detached brick-built garage.

The property agent suggested that it might be suitable to be converted for residential use.

Heaney Micklethwaite declined to say how much the property had sold for, although a spokesman said it had been snapped up soon after being advertised.