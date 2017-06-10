Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robin Hood was murdered by a ‘naughty nun’ from Huddersfield ... and yet this local connection has now been consigned to history.

Barbara Green from the Yorkshire Robin Hood Society says renaming the Three Nuns pub at Cooper Bridge the Miller and Carter Steak House is a sad loss to local history.

And she says it will mean the significance of what had been Kirklees Priory will now be lost.

She said: “Kirklees Priory was a small Cistercian community founded in the 12th century by the local manor lord of Clifton, Reinor de Fleming, and until its dissolution by King Henry VIII in 1539 had an interesting history from “naughty nuns and bossy bishops” to its notorious crime when the prioress was accused of murdering Robin Hood by bleeding him to death although blood-letting was at the time standard treatment for just about anything that ailed you.

“All the same, not a very heroic end, finished off by a ‘naughty nun!’

“Only the gatehouse of Kirklees Priory remains today where Robin is thought to have met his end. The rest of the nunnery is now built over by a modern house.

“The graves of the nuns who lived there for 400 years are lost for all time apart from that of Elizabeth de Staynton which can still be seen in the back garden of the new house.

“Sadly this has led many historians to name Elizabeth de Staynton as the murderess although more thorough historical research has put her well out of the frame. The last three nuns of Kirklees, for whom the hostelry was named, were thought to be Cecelia Topcliffe, Joan Leverthorpe and Katherince Grice, a novice who is thought to have drowned in the nearby stream.”

Barbara was horrified when the nearby Three Nuns pub changed its name to Miller and Carter Steak House, breaking with the area’s past.

And she feels the loss strongly, adding why would they want to “suppress local connections with the most famous outlaw super hero in the world?”

She added: “You may as well get rid of the Brontes of Haworth, ignore William Shakespeare of Stratford, Stonehenge and many more important historical sites.”