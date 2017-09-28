Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officials at a Linthwaite school have finally admitted it might sell its popular outdoor adventure centre.

Colne Valley High School has been negotiating with former staff and students about the future of the Peter Brook Centre in north Wales, which shut last year. Hundreds of children went there for holidays over more than 40 years.

Two months ago, retired teacher Trevor Woolley, who is leading a campaign to keep the centre open, told the Examiner that officials implied the money would be used to fund an all-weather sports surface at the academy. At the time, a spokesperson for the school and the Trustees of the Peter Brook Centre denied this.

After several meetings, the academy agreed to consult staff about it this month.

But a letter published on its website on Tuesday confirmed: “The Trustees are considering sale of the centre with proceeds to be invested on the school site to provide facilities that can be used by many CVHS students on evenings and weekends.”

The centre is near Betws-y-Coed and is called Pant-yr-Arian, but was renamed in honour of the late Peter Brook, a former teacher.

It was bought it 1974 and needs around £20,000 worth of work to make it compliant with health and safety requirements.

Members of the ‘Bring Back the Peter Brook Centre Campaign’ have recruited dozens of locals to help renovate and keep the centre open, including for people other than former staff and pupils.

They recently set up an additional Facebook group called ‘The Friends of the Peter Brook Field Centre’, which is holding a meeting on October 2 at Broad Oak Bowling Club at 7.30pm.

The letter, which was signed by Jennifer Ryan, chair of the Trustees of the Peter Brook Centre, continued: “It can never be reinstated because education has changed.

“Taking 15 students and two teachers out of school for about 20 weeks (to include the whole year group) is far too disruptive to the education of our students.”

It added: “The Trustees consider that there are now many providers of outdoor activities for groups of students so the school does not need its own centre.”

The Trustees of the Peter Brook Centre and representatives from the Bring Back the Peter Brook Centre Campaign will meet again on October 15.

They added that they will write another letter when they have a “firm proposal.”