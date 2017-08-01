Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angry residents have demanded action following the drunken antics of revellers who have been blamed for turning the Real Ale Trail into the ‘Drunk Trail’.

More than 30 people attended a meeting at the Riverhead pub in Marsden to discuss what could be done about the noise, sexual debauchery and intimidation.

Residents reported shocking incidents where drunken men have simulated sex with inflatable dolls as well as using an inflatable penis on another person.

The TransPennine Real Ale Trail, which runs from Manchester to Leeds via the Colne Valley, Huddersfield, Mirfield and Dewsbury began several years ago as an enjoyable day out for real ale enthusiasts.

But it has turned into a nightmare for many, with some even worrying about the effect it is having on house prices.

And it was not long before it began to be abused by huge numbers of lager-crazed revellers searching for a cheap but fun day out.

For years, residents of Slaithwaite and Marsden have complained of the havoc brought to their doorsteps by the antisocial behaviour of hundreds of men and women who hijacked the trail.

Brigid Harbour, a retired A&E nurse who lives at Osborne Terrace above Marsden Rail Station, told the meeting enough was enough.

She said residents’ lives were being made a misery by revellers on stag and hen parties, often in fancy dress, who urinated and vomited in gardens and intimidated anyone who objected.

Brigid said: “We have all had enough and are fed up with the situation as it is on a weekend during the summer. We have football fans taking part in racist chanting across the platforms, men urinating all over the place and people throwing up in people’s gardens.

“There’s a public safety issue too. It’s a miracle that no-one has gone under a train yet. The only time when people behave at all properly is when the police are there and are able to control things.”

Residents’ lives are made a misery of a weekend by revellers, including many on stag and hen parties.

Lib Dem group leader Nicola Turner , (Colne Valley), said she would like to see radical action taken.

She said: “Nobody has a problem with people being a bit loud and enjoying having a few drinks but having men urinating in the streets is disgusting and wearing obscene novelty hats when families are around is just not on.

“If you were radical you would stop the trains stopping in Marsden for six months on a temporary basis on Saturday afternoons.

“We want West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, to come here on a Saturday and see for himself what we have to put up with.”