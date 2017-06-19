Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former rugby league player Eorl Crabtree surprised school children by dropping in to their assembly.

Eorl, who played for the Huddersfield Giants and is now an ambassador for the club, surprised pupils at Meltham CE Primary School on Monday.

The schoolchildren were gathered for a presentation from the NSPCC about abuse.

The charity hosts assemblies, which are delivered by volunteers, to teach young children how to recognise the signs of abuse, how to protect themselves from abuse and how to report it.

Eorl, 34, said: “The NSPCC are carrying out fantastic work to keep our children safe.

“It’s so important for kids to understand what is okay and what’s not, and who their trusted adults are, so they know who to go to if they have a problem.”

The service has reached over 17,000 children across Kirklees and Calderdale .

Jacinta Kent, schools service area coordinator for the two boroughs, said: “Our specially trained volunteers visit children in schools all over the country so that a generation of children have the knowledge and understanding they need to stay safe from abuse and neglect.

“Our message is so important for children to hear and we want to make sure every childhood is free from abuse.”