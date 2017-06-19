Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Escapologist Antony Britton has postponed his latest high-risk stunt following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.

The Linthwaite daredevil was due to stage a repeat of his “fire run” at the weekend, but has called it off saying it would be “inappropriate and disrespectful” given the loss of life in the blaze which ripped through the 24-storey tower block in Kensington.

Antony staged his first “fire run” last November which saw him cover more than 180 metres while cloaked in flames – wearing anti-burn barrier gel, three pairs of overalls, balaclavas and boots – to set a new world record for the distance covered.

Antony had planned to stage a second “fire run” on Sunday (June 25) in the grounds of Huddersfield Grammar School in a bid to cover 200 metres. Adjudicators from the Guinness Book of Records were due to attend along with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. It was also planned to raise money for The Candlelighters charity.

Antony said: “I am not happy about doing it. It doesn’t sit right. We had to pull the plug. We had put out leaflets and posters and everyone was geed up for it, but I don’t feel comfortable about it. It would be inappropriate and disrespectful.”

Antony whose previous escapades have included a near-fatal “Buried Alive” stunt and freeing himself from a straitjacket suspended by a burning rope, said he hoped to stage the stunt later in the year.