More estate agents are reporting a rise in house prices across Yorkshire – but the trend is expected to be shortlived.

The latest monthly survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showed 25% more members reported an increase in house prices compared with 18% in July.

But only 12% of respondents expected house prices in the region to continue rising across the next three months.

Looking beyond the final quarter of the year, 49% of respondents anticipate prices will rise over the coming 12 months.

Jonathan Milner, of Paisley Properties with offices in Almondbury and Skelmanthorpe, said: “The sales market is continuing to bounce along.

“But new stock entering the market is low with too many agents chasing too few quality, saleable properties.”

August saw little change in the level of buyer enquiries, which remain flat. Agreed sales also showed little change with only 8% more respondents seeing an increase. Respondents reported a further fall in the number of homes coming on to the market. This has been an ongoing problem throughout recent years including throughout every month of 2017.

Average stock levels on agents’ books in the region remain close to an all-time low. In August, Yorkshire and Humber agents reported an average of 45 homes on their books compared with 84 in August, 2014.

In the lettings market, tenant demand continued to edge higher. Some 29% of respondents reported an increase in rental demand – up from 16% the previous month. While only 4% of agents saw landlord instructions increase, 36% expect rents to edge higher over the coming three months due to rising demand for homes for rent.

Agents predict that the mismatch between supply and demand in the lettings sector will mean rental prices rising by an average of 3% over the next five years against a 2% increase in house prices.