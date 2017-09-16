The video will start in 8 Cancel

Daredevils have been signing up in their droves to abseil down Emley Moor Mast.

The terrifying challenge has been set up by Capital FM and Arqiva, which owns the mast, to raise money for charity.

Registration costs £20 and everyone who enters must commit to raising £180 for Global’s Make Some Noise, which helps small projects for youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity..

With two weeks to go until the entry period closes, all the places have sold out!

But anyone wishing to have a go isn’t out of luck just yet, as there’s a waiting list you can join.

The abseil takes part on Wednesday October 4 from 8.30am to 2pm.

