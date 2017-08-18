Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hospice in Huddersfield has become the first in Europe to employ its own midwife.

The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, based at Russell House in Brackenhall, has recruited midwife Sara Balmforth to support families whose pregnancies, babies and children are affected by life-shortening conditions.

Sara brings the hospice’s perinatal team up to seven. The team already has a neonatal nurse specialist, three neonatal staff nurses and two neonatal care support assistants who can call on support from doctors when required.

Sara was previously labour ward co-ordinator for nine years at Halifax Royal Infirmary, Before that, she was a midwife for five years at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Sara, who lives at Holmfirth, said she was “very conscious” that her appointment was a first.

“We’re determined to set a very high standard,” she said. “We’ll be developing and defining this new midwifery role, ensuring that we continue to work closely with families and healthcare professionals.

“Our goal is to provide all the support which families need before, during and after the birth of a child who is either known during pregnancy to have a life-shortening condition or where unexpected difficulties arise around the time of the birth.

“As part of this, we hope to bring joy into every situation, no matter how difficult. Every baby is precious, every pregnancy unique and we’re here to help families celebrate that – even in the midst of sadness.”

Emma Bleasdale, neonatal nurse specialist at the hospice, said the unique appointment and the entire perinatal service was down to fundraising by “amazing” members of the public.

She said: “They may never see for themselves how the money they’ve donated or fundraised is spent, but we’d like them to know that they’ve made possible something which is unparalleled in Europe and something which is of massive importance to families at a time of real need.

“I’m sure that what we’re pioneering here will spread to other hospices around the UK, which means that the people of Huddersfield are quite literally changing the way children’s hospices operate right across the country.”

Sara, who also works with community midwives. said: “We work with families right from the time when a potential problem is diagnosed, which is often at the 20-week scan, but could be at any point up to the delivery – even when no problems have previously been detected. We can support the family up to the birth, during delivery and afterwards.

“That can mean helping the family to leave hospital sooner and bringing them here to Russell House for a while. We can help establish breastfeeding, build parents’ confidence when looking after a baby with a particular condition and explain things to siblings.”

Said Emma: “Many families need the extra assistance we provide. That can mean intensive specialist support in coming to terms with their situation during pregnancy or just after the birth and in understanding what might lie ahead. It also means continuity of contact. Families may need support for a protracted period of time and they’d rather continue to see the same friendly face.”

Russell House offers accommodation for babies and a hotel-like suite for families to stay overnight. Furthermore, the Snowflake Suite is available to families whenever a baby has died, offering a safe, private and unhurried place to say goodbyes and to grieve.