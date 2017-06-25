Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've been inundated with messages this week from people wanting to know why the bells in Lindley clock tower don't seem to be chiming properly.

The iconic 83ft tall clock tower at the junction of Lidget Street and Acre Street is still dutifully striking the hour – but falls silent when it should be marking the quarters in between.

Residents took to social media to bemoan the lack of “ding-dongs”.

One resident posted: “For some reason the chimes of Lindley clock tower have stopped, it’s only doing the hour bongs now. Anyone know anything about this?”

The Rev Rachel Firth, vicar of St Stephen’s Church which stands opposite th tower, said: “It’s not ringing the quarter hours. We get the hours, but not the ‘melody’ chimes.

“The vicarage is right under the clock tower and when we moved in five-and-a-half years ago the only chime I didn’t hear was at 4am. Every other one woke me up. But you get used to it. It’s a very important part of the community.”

The Grade II listed building was commissioned by James Nield Sykes and designed by his nephew, the famous Middleton-born architect, Edgar Wood. It was built in 1902 and was the last in a series of gifts Sykes gave to Lindley.

We contacted Kirklees Council to ask them to explain what was going on - but they have not responded.

We'll try to get to the bottom of the mystery next week.