An evicted man damaged his stepfather’s car because he blamed him for losing the home belonging to his late mother.

Kirklees magistrates heard that Ryan McDermott had hoped to remain at the Thornhill house after his mother passed away last year.

But he fell into arrears with his rent at the Kirklees Council owned property and felt that his stepfather, who was also living at the Thorn Avenue, address was to blame.

On May 11 the 28-year-old lost his temper and punched the windscreen of his vehicle, causing £200 worth of damage.

Victoria Sims, mitigating, explained: “The defendant was upset on the day as he received a notification of eviction within 28 days.

“He lived in the property with his mum who died last year and he’s tried to keep up the tenancy.”

Magistrates were told that McDermott was told that he was responsible for these payments, despite his stepfather not paying his share of the cash, and he was told to leave.

Miss Sims added: “This property had a lot of sentimentality for him.

“He’s become frustrated that he was going to lose the property and lost his temper.

Magistrates heard that McDermott, who pleaded guilty to criminal damage, had spent 48 hours in custody after failing to show up for his previous hearing.

They ordered him to pay £100 compensation for the damage caused to the car.

McDermott, of no fixed address, was also fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.