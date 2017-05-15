Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Evil Moors Murderer Ian Brady is dead.

Child killer Brady, 79, a patient at the high-security Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside, had fallen seriously ill in the last few days with cancer.

And tonight staff at Ashworth Hospital have confirmed that Brady has died.

On Sunday it was reported he was on his death bed, being cared for by specialist cancer nurses.

He had claimed to be on hunger strike since 1999.

Reports suggested he was being force-fed in the hospital after losing a legal battle three years ago to be moved to a mainstream prison so he could starve himself to death.

Brady and Myra Hindley, who died in prison in 2002, tortured and murdered five children in the 1960s. Four of the victims were buried on Saddleworth Moor.

The pair were jailed for life on May 6, 1966, for the murders of John Kilbride, 12; Lesley Ann Downey, 10; and Edward Evans, 17.

It was 21 years later when they finally admitted they had also killed Pauline Reade, 16, and Keith Bennett, 12.

Pauline’s body was found but it’s believed Keith’s is still somewhere on the moors. Brady never revealed where he buried the remains

His death comes just hours after he was urged to "do the right thing" and reveal where Keith is buried.

Terry Kilbride, whose brother John, 12, was also murdered by Brady, begged him to tell police where he dumped the body of Keith Bennett, who went missing aged 12 in 1964.

He said: "I would beg him to do the right thing on his deathbed and tell us where Keith is.

"Now is the time for him to stop playing tricks and come clean.

"If he takes it to the grave, I will feel so sorry for Keith's family."

A Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: "We can confirm a 79-year-old patient in long term care at Ashworth High Secure Hospital has died after becoming physically unwell."