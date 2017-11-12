Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner got behind the wheel while three times over the limit – to help his elderly dad when his kettle broke.

A former police inspector spotted Roger Varley’s Vauxhall Astra weaving about in the road and removed his keys from the ignition.

His solicitor explained that he instinctively jumped into the car after receiving a call from his 98-year-old father.

Varley, 67, pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that the incident happened shortly after 8pm on September 12.

The ex-police inspector together with an off-duty officer were driving along Church Lane in Dewsbury Moor when their attention was drawn to Varley due to his behaviour at the roadside.

Mr Bozman said: “They saw him staggering around with his trousers around his ankles and formed the impression that he may be intoxicated.

“He then got into the driver’s side of his car and drove away and they followed him.

“In the course of this he drove onto the wrong side of the road, across solid white lines and causing oncoming traffic to take evasive action.”

The vehicle came to a stop on Lees Hall Road at Thornhill Lees, the officers approached his vehicle and could smell alcohol on his breath

Mr Bozman said: “The former police inspector turned the engine off and took the keys from Mr Varley.

“He then got out of the vehicle and walked towards his father’s address in Mirfield.”

Police attended at the home to speak with him and he was arrested after refusing to give a breath sample.

At Huddersfield Police Station he changed his mind and gave a blood sample as the breathalyser machine was broken.

This showed that Varley had 254 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The reading was more than three times the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

Magistrates were told that prior to the offence Varley held no criminal convictions and coming to court at his age was “a tragedy”, his solicitor Ian Whiteley said.

He explained that his client had drunk some alcohol at home when he got a phone call from his father who said that the kettle was broken but he would look for another one kept in the house.

Mr Whiteley said: “Instinctively he jumped into his car to try and sort his father out because at the age of 98 he didn’t want him rummaging around the house.

“He didn’t know that the two people knocking at his window were police officers and they grabbed the keys.

“When he asked ‘show me some ID’ and they were unable to do that, he couldn’t drive so he started walking off.

“Mr Varley said the Old Bill came, he didn’t know what was going on and he was put in the back of a car and kept in custody overnight.

“He doesn’t drink and drive and says that this was a one-off.”

Chairman of the bench Catherine Beney told Varley, of Bridle Close in Netherton, Wakefield, that they were prepared to step outside their usual guidelines of a community order.

She said: “I imagine at your age you are mortified to find yourself in court.

“It was a very high reading however there would be no advantage to you doing a community order and Probation probably have more difficult people to deal with.”

Magistrates banned Varley from driving for 27 months.

He was fined £265 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.