All babies are gorgeous, we know that! Thats why we went to celebrate all those beautiful babies & you can too by taking part in the Examiner Baby of the Year 2017.

From Monday 2nd October you will be able to send in all those gorgeous shots of your little ones, with more details about that to follow in the upcoming days.

The winner of this year's Examiner Baby of the Year 2017 will win a £500 prize. Three category runners up will also receive a £50 prize.

There are four age categories this year that are allowed to enter which are: 0-9 months, 10-18 months, 19-35 months and 3-5 years.

All entries will appear in a souvenir bumper supplement in the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

So stay posted to know exactly when to start getting those photo's in!