Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today our countdown to the Examiner’s Community Awards a week on Thursday reveals the three shortlisted nominees for Friend of the Year and the winner will be revealed on the night at the glittering awards ceremony at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tomorrow we turn the spotlight on the shortlisted for our Services to the Community Award.

JEAN FRY

Dementia is a terrible condition that has an impact on so many lives.

But the Side-by-Side Memory Support Groups in Kirkburton, Kirkheaton and Meltham are doing brilliant work to support people with mild to moderate dementia.

They have been set up by Jean Fry and give people the chance to meet up, share stories, reminisce and do activities such as quizzes, singing and crafts – and the Kirkheaton group even provides a hot lunch.

Jean, 70, of Almondbury, set up Kirkburton five years ago and the other two around three years ago and is now only involved with the Kirkheaton group.

She said: “It’s all about conversation, stimulation and inclusion and the ideal number for each group is eight people. Any more than 10 and people will feel lost.”

Her grandmother had dementia and her mother-in-law Alzheimer’s so she has seen first-hand how it can affect families.

She joined the Alzheimer’s Society in 1996 and quickly realised there was a gap in the care for people in the early stages of the condition which she has tried to fill with the memory groups. This year the Kirkheaton group has been funded by Comic Relief.

“It’s all about the emotional wellbeing of people,” she said. “The groups help to lift people out of anxiety and depression. It means they have better mental health and it can help them to stay in their own homes.”

She has been nominated by Caroline Lee, who said: “When someone is diagnosed with dementia there are often several years of independent living before the disease advances.

“However, the emotional impact of dementia starts with the diagnosis which can make people become fearful, lose confidence and become isolated. These weekly groups help to diminish that impact and support people to live well with dementia.”

Caroline added: “Over the past two years I have witnessed what a fantastic impact the Side-by-Side group in Kirkheaton has had on my mum-in-law’s wellbeing. She has always enjoyed the companionship and support of other members of the group. It has helped her to feel much less isolated to be among friends and to have a level of independence despite her memory problems.

“Dementia is an extremely frightening and debilitating disease and one that many people are reluctant to acknowledge. Often symptoms are ignored for as long as possible and this is another reason why I feel it is important to highlight what a difference being involved in the Side-by-Side group can make to people with mild to moderate dementia.

“In addition to supporting group members Jean is also extremely supportive of their carers. She is always happy to take your phone call at any time and provides a listening ear, advice, understanding and, most of all, compassion, helping carers to cope with the changes in their loved one’s behaviour.”

Jean, a retired teacher, has two daughters and four grandsons.

Kirklees Home Library Service

The home service library in Kirklees brings more than just books ... it brings a friendly face into the homes of people who are often lonely and isolated.

The service take books out to the homes of people who for whatever reason, struggle to leave the house and visit their local library.

And at the forefront of this is Ian Newsam who has worked for the service for 27 years.

The 61-year-old from Dewsbury takes book to people aged from 11 – a boy who has to provide care within his family – to a 103-year-old.

The service has been reduced in recent years and so they use small vans instead of the large mobile libraries. But Ian has got to know the people who uses his service and so stocks authors and genres he knows they will like and will also get special requests for them.

He said: “Some are disabled or very vulnerable and I may be the only person they see that day or even that week. We get to know them and can also point them towards other council or charitable services which could help improve their quality of life, making it more manageable and enjoyable. The service is a very important part of their lives.”

He was nominated by Kirklees development librarian Amy Hearn after she had spent a day with him visiting people on his round.

She said: “At every home we visited Ian was greeted warmly like a close family friend. He spent a few minutes chatting to lonely people who might not speak to anyone else that day or even that week.

“Ian knew what was going on in the lives of the people he visited, asking about their family and friends, their illnesses and discussing things he knew they were interested in. On top of this, Ian changed lightbulbs, checked people had enough milk, lifted and carried and did any odd jobs that would help prevent people having to struggle to lift things they couldn’t manage or risk a fall by climbing steps.”

In winter the Home Service vans have been the only people able to reach these vulnerable people in times when even home care providers haven’t been able to visit. Ian made tea and sandwiches for people who have been forced to struggle all day without much needed help.

Amy added: “Ian delivered hand chosen books and talking books to customers like a lady whose husband is 93 and housebound and for whom books bring a mental escape when she has barely left her flat in years.

On Amy’s day with Ian the final stop was a return visit to a lady who had mentioned that it was her birthday the next day to deliver her a card and some roses.

Amy added: “She mentioned that her daughter was visiting at the weekend to take her out for lunch, but she’d be alone until then and would see nobody and have no gifts to open on her birthday.”

Sharon Farr

Real friends help one another in times of trouble and that’s why Roy Pickering has nominated Sharon Farr.

They first met almost 20 years ago when Roy was working at Allders department store in Leeds and Sharon was a sales representative for an electrical wholesalers in Leeds and used to go into the store on business.

They became friends and in the year 2000 Roy underwent a hip operation.

He lived alone and 43-year-old Sharon, who then lived in Leeds then but now lives in Lindley, used to travel over to his home in York almost every day for three weeks to care for him and do his shopping until he was able to walk again.

Roy, who comes originally from Birmingham, retired from Allders when he was 65 and moved to Greetland but became ill with bladder cancer. He has also suffered from lung cancer and needed steroid injections for arthritis.

Sharon has looked after him through all this and their friendship has continued and they see one another usually once a week for lunch or a coffee.

Roy started playing golf when he was 70 – even though he admits he is ‘“rubbish” at it yet loved the exercise and being out in the open air – but this year couldn’t afford the golf club fees any more.

Her went to Sharon’s house for Christmas lunch and Sharon and her husband Damian gave Roy an envelope. In it was his golf club membership and they had paid the fees for him.

“For a few minutes I couldn’t talk,” said Roy, who will be 80 in August and plays at Bradley Hall Golf Club in Halifax. “I said I would pay them back but they wouldn’t hear of it. I love Sharon to bits.”

Sharon is a school governor at Lindley Junior School and helps with the school’s award-winning choir. Her 15-year-old daughter Amelia used to sing in the choir and her 11-year-old daughter Poppy is a member now. Sharon has been a magistrate in Leeds for nine years.