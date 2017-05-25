Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here is the full list of winners from the Examiner Community Awards.

Student Community: Ammarah Pandor

Young Personality: Jody Mills

Community Project: Denby Dale Community Library

Sports Personality: Geoff Martin

Sports Team: Holmfirth Harriers Under 20s Team

Courage Award: Sarah Dransfield

Special Award for Outstanding Community Spirit: Karl Deitch

Community Event: Dementia Friendly Lindley

Emergency Services: Firefighter Gavin Shaw

Friend of the Year: Jean Fry and the Side by Side Memory Group

Services to the Community: Cuckoo’s Nest

Arts Award: Huddersfield Literature Festival

Services to Charity: Janet Swallow, Jean Semple and Tracy Gregory

Achievement Award: Ed Clancy