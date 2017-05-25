Here is the full list of winners from the Examiner Community Awards.

There will be a special 8-page supplement in tomorrow’s Huddersfield Examiner

Student Community: Ammarah Pandor

Ammarah Pandor

Young Personality: Jody Mills

Jody Mills

Community Project: Denby Dale Community Library

Trustees of Denby Dale Community Library gather at the community facility
Trustees of Denby Dale Community Library gather at the community facility

Sports Personality: Geoff Martin

Geoff Martin

Sports Team: Holmfirth Harriers Under 20s Team

Holmfirth Harriers Under 20s Women's Team and Yorkshire Cross Country champions Olivia Sykes (centre) with twins Erica (left) and Lucy Byram
Holmfirth Harriers Under 20s Women's Team and Yorkshire Cross Country champions Olivia Sykes (centre) with twins Erica (left) and Lucy Byram

Courage Award: Sarah Dransfield

Sarah Dransfield.

Special Award for Outstanding Community Spirit: Karl Deitch

Karl Deitch of Golcar.

Community Event: Dementia Friendly Lindley

Dementia Friendly event in Lindley organised by Kirklees Dementia Action Alliance. One of the organisers was Elaine Bostock who is project leader for the Alliance.

Emergency Services: Firefighter Gavin Shaw

Gavin Shaw.

Friend of the Year: Jean Fry and the Side by Side Memory Group

Jean Fry (front) and Kirkheaton Side by Side Memory Group.

Services to the Community: Cuckoo’s Nest

The Cuckoo's Nest, Marsden. Judi Thorpe (2nd right) with some of her fellow volunteers, Cath Elliott (left) Ann Nulty and Jon Robinson.

Arts Award: Huddersfield Literature Festival

Michelle Hodgson, Festival Director of the Huddersfield Literature Festival. 2017

Services to Charity: Janet Swallow, Jean Semple and Tracy Gregory

Janet Swallow (left) and Jean Semple.

Achievement Award: Ed Clancy

Ed Clancy