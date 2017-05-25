Here is the full list of winners from the Examiner Community Awards.
There will be a special 8-page supplement in tomorrow’s Huddersfield Examiner
Student Community: Ammarah Pandor
Young Personality: Jody Mills
Community Project: Denby Dale Community Library
Sports Personality: Geoff Martin
Sports Team: Holmfirth Harriers Under 20s Team
Courage Award: Sarah Dransfield
Special Award for Outstanding Community Spirit: Karl Deitch
Community Event: Dementia Friendly Lindley
Emergency Services: Firefighter Gavin Shaw
Friend of the Year: Jean Fry and the Side by Side Memory Group
Services to the Community: Cuckoo’s Nest
Arts Award: Huddersfield Literature Festival
Services to Charity: Janet Swallow, Jean Semple and Tracy Gregory
Achievement Award: Ed Clancy