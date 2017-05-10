Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We have reached day three in our countdown to the Examiner Community Awards and the spotlight falls on the three nominees for Community Project of the Year. The winner will be revealed at our awards night at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, May 25.

Cherill Watterston

An innovative charity has been set up to help young women spot the danger signs of abusive relationships ... and the impact they can have on their mental health.

The Marian Project has been devised and run by Cherill Watterston, a senior clinician in NHS mental health services in Huddersfield.

The 39-year-old from Lepton suffered from an abusive relationship when she was 17 which inspired her to set up the project.

She said: “I realised that young women involved in abusive relationships was very common but no-one wanted to talk about it yet it is a major issue which needs challenging.”

Cherill has given workshops to schools and colleges in Huddersfield, Bradford and at Huddersfield University, at first running them in her own time.

She has been nominated by mental health nurse Chelsea Regan, who said: “As a mental health nurse I am aware of the effects of trauma, abuse, exploitation and violent relationships. This project educates young women about what abuse is, the dangers surrounding it, what exploitation is, how abuse can occur in relationships and how to spot it.

“I am also aware how this can impact on other areas such as body image, self-perception, awareness of relationships and general emotional and social wellbeing. The Marian Project workshops are delivered in such a compassionate, caring and sensitive way I believe young girls benefit from this kind of approach in order to encourage them to think deeply about the issues surrounding the different forms of abuse and exploitation.”

Chelsea said feedback from young women who had been to the workshops shows how it has changed their outlook and how they would make changes to future relationship choices.

She added: “Young women are influenced strongly by the media. Many young girls who have attended the Marian Project have spoken openly about themselves or friends who follow celebrities who are in unhealthy relationships and mimic this.

“They have spoken about how this effects them. Likewise, there are many cases in communities in which young girls have been exploited and this has made headline news. Because of this I see a huge need for the Marian Project workshops.

“Cherill has a fantastic understanding of the issues in today’s society surrounding abuse and exploitation.

“She is always willing to challenge views and raise awareness and to be a voice for those people who do not have one. I find Cherill to be a true inspiration.”

Cherill is married to Richard and has two children, Callum, 10 and four-year-old Joseph and two stepchildren 14-year-old Daniel and Charlie, 10.

Denby Dale Community Library

Alison Ellis from Invisible Traffick

Women trafficked into the UK are incredibly isolated, vulnerable and feel they had nowhere to turn to for help.

Alison Ellis has changed all that by setting up an innovative charity Invisible Traffick GB two years ago which is saving women nationwide from the misery of modern day slavery.

Alison, of Mirfield, was a learning disability nurse for 17 years before giving up her job to take on her unpaid charity role full-time. She revealed that UK women are the second most trafficked in this country – 69 victims from October to December last year. The most trafficked were Albanian women and the number was 108. In the UK women from 78 countries are being trafficked so it is a huge problem.

Alison was nominated by volunteer Dee Farrell who said: “Alison saw a need not being met by anyone else, decided to do something about it and two years on she has made the most amazing charity that operates on a national basis, recognised by government, police, other charities and statutory bodies as leaders in a field that has previously been overlooked.

“The UK has a massive problem with women being trafficked internationally and domestically for the purposes of sexual exploitation. This is a subject that very few people talk about, but the numbers of victims continues to grow.

“It’s slavery where the slave owner owns both your work and your body and the cruelty used to control these women is just awful. When a woman has gone through this unbelievably traumatic and terrifying experience the effects are often long term and debilitating. Currently in the UK there is no provision for trauma based long term care for victims.

“Central Government currently spends millions of pounds on the ‘problem’, but no funds are allocated for the rehabilitation of victims so without help they are often retrafficked, become homeless and suffer all over again.”

In November 2016 a safe house called Tamar House in Kirklees opened its doors to provide long term residential trauma-based care to women who have survived, who want to learn how to take care of themselves and find jobs. It gives women counselling, education and the chance to repair and rebuild their lives but gets no government funding. It all comes from donations and fundraising.

Dee added: “Alison has done all of this almost single-handedly but she is supported by 50 volunteers from all walks of life who are equally committed to the cause. She is tenacious, determined, passionate and compelling in her pursuit of meeting ITGB’s aims and objectives.

Alison was also nominated by Janet Sheard, who said: “Alison has given up work and devoted her time and energy to this project. She motivates the volunteers and her passion is contagious. Alison has an amazing gift in building positive relationships very quickly which gives the women entering the house a sense of belonging and, more importantly, safe and out of danger. The compassion and care she gives the women is wonderful.”

Alison is married with four children.

Sponsor: Ramsdens Solicitors

Ramsdens are an award winning, full practice, local law firm who have been in Huddersfield for over 140 years.

Ramsdens are proud supporters of the Examiner Community Awards and have been involved for the last six years. This year Ramsdens are sponsoring the Community Project of the Year.

Managing Partner Paul Joyce said: “Holding these awards is central to the local community because it establishes a sense of pride in what we are all doing, getting people together to celebrate what we as a community have achieved and also recognising the not-for-profit work in Huddersfield that is important to everyone in the community. These awards reflect all that is good in Huddersfield and we’d like to wish good luck to all the finalists.’’