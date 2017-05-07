Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fake news takes many forms and operates at several levels and became a major topic in the recent US Presidential election, but the Examiner and its sister papers across the country are fighting back.

And so, in the run up to the general election where the need for neutral reporting is clear, we are explaining in a series of articles why it is so important that we approach reporting without fear or favour.

Today we have asked leading members of our community to give their views on why the Examiner is important to Huddersfield.

Barry Sheerman, the town’s MP since 1979, said: “The Huddersfield Daily Examiner traces its origins to 1851 and has been a vital means of communication ever since.

“We should be so proud that the Examiner was the very first local paper to employ female journalists in 1888!

“As a former Member of Parliament, (and prospective parliamentary Labour candidate), I know how important a high quality local newspaper is in providing the unique link between us and our electors. A good newspaper is an absolute vital link in a healthy local democracy.

“The Examiner doesn’t always agree with me but they have always reported my activity in Parliament and in our town.

“The Examiner provides a good, honest and independent voice at the heart of our community. Long live trustworthy local newspapers, the real antidote to fake news!”

Paul Wood, who runs The Keys restaurant in Huddersfield town centre, said: “Campaigns like the bus gates and save HRI A&E would not have got off the ground without the Examiner’s support.

“The Examiner is at the heart of the community and is not afraid to tackle difficult subject matters, and to hold those in power to account. It has got the interests of the town at heart.

“The Examiner is always an interesting and informative read, and the online content is second to none.”

Management consultant John Lavan, who has lived in Huddersfield for many years, said: “Fake News? It’s not so difficult, is it?

“I trust my neighbours Geoff and Sarah because they live next door. They’re nearby, they’re local. They’re on the ground. They have a key to my house, even. They’re great people.

“What about the news? What about fake news? Keep it real, keep it truthful, keep it local!”